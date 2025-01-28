Ghaziabad, Jan 28 (PTI) A FIR has been registered against YouTuber Elvish Yadav here for threatening a witness in the Noida rave party case, police said on Tuesday.

The case was lodged following the orders for registration of an FIR by Additional Civil Judge Pratibha on January 24.

Saurabh Gupta, a functionary of People For Animal (PFA) and a witness in this case, alleged that on May 10, 2024, Yadav and his supporters came in several vehicles to his society in Raj Nagar Extension and threatened him.

Gupta claimed he had complained about this to Nandgram police but no FIR was registered.

Thereafter he filed an application in the court demanding registration of a case.

Saurabh Gupta's brother Gaurav had filed a complaint against Yadav for supplying snake venom at the rave party in November 2023.

Saurabh alleged that since the case was registered in Noida, Yadav has nurtured a grudge against both the brothers and their family members.

He alleged that Yadav is trying to implicate both the brothers in a false case or kill them by causing an accident.

Yadav is also constantly threatening us through social media everyday, he claimed.

SHO of Nandgram police station Dharmpal Singh on Tuesday told PTI that the case was registered under section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC on Monday night and investigation is underway.

