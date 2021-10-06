Bigg Boss OTT's Zeeshan Khan has announced relationship with his Kumkum Bhagya co-star Reyhna Pandit. He finally let the cat of the bag and announced he ain't single. Sharing a lip-lock picture of him and Pandit, the actor penned a long note dedicating to the love of his life. The click shared is damn hot.

Zeeshan Khan and Reyhna Pandit:

