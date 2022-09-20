Kashmir's first-ever multiplex theatre got inaugurated today (September 20) in Srinagar. However, the cherry on the cake news is that it's Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan – I, which will be screened on the starting day of the cinema hall, which is September 30. Vikram Vedha Trailer: Hrithik Roshan Is Raw, Rugged, Ruthless Gangster in This Remake Co-Starring Saif Ali Khan as a Rough and Tough Cop (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

VERY IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT... INOX STARTS FIRST-EVER MULTIPLEX IN KASHMIR... Hon Lt Governor of J&K #ManojSinha ji inaugurated the first-ever multiplex in #Srinagar today... ⭐ 3 screens, 524 seats ⭐ Includes 3D viewing experience ⭐ Starts 30 Sept 2022 [with #VikramVedha, #PS1] pic.twitter.com/UhuilQrQKo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 20, 2022

