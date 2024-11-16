Following the success of lookalike contests for Timothée Chalamet and Dev Patel, a Zayn Malik lookalike competition is set to take place on November 17 at the Maria Hernandez Park in Brooklyn, New York. Fans of the former One Direction member will have the chance to compete for the coveted title, with the winner receiving a free tattoo from a local artiste. The event has already garnered significant interest, with over 340 people confirming their attendance through the event page. Dev Patel Lookalike Contest Winner Jaipreet Singh Hundal Takes Home USD 50 Prize; See Photos of Other Contestants Nailing the Actor’s Signature Looks.

Zayn Malik Lookalike Competition Details

A Zayn Malik lookalike competition will be taking place on in Maria Hernandez Park, New York on 17th November, Sunday 👏🏽🖤 pic.twitter.com/TkCvuAKMB9 — Zayn Malik Updates (@ZaynReport) November 15, 2024

