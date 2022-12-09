The Game Awards 2022 just happened, and the best in gaming was celebrated. With Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarök winning big at the ceremony, the night also saw Bayonetta 3 and Multiversus take home some huge awards. You can check out the full list of winners below. Random Man Crashes Elden Ring's Game of the Year 2022 Win and Makes Reference to Former US President Bill Clinton (Watch Viral Video).
Game of the Year...
Elden Ring - FromSoftware/Bandai Namco
Best Game Direction...
Elden Ring - FromSoftware/Bandai Namco
Best Narrative...
God of War Ragnarök - Sony Santa Monica/SIE
Best Art Direction...
Elden Ring - FromSoftware/Bandai Namco
Best Audio Design...
God of War Ragnarök - Sony Santa Monica/SIE
Best Performance...
Christopher Judge as Kratos - God of War Ragnarök
Games for Impact...
As Dusk Falls - Interior Night/XBOX Game Studios
Best Ongoing Game...
Final Fantasy XIV - Square Enix
Best Indie...
Stray - Blue Twelve Studios/Annapurna
Best Debut Indie...
Stray - Blue Twelve Studios/Annapurna
Best Community Support...
Final Fantasy XIV - Square Enix
Best VR/AR...
Moss: Book II - Polyarc
Best Action...
Bayonetta 3 - Platinum Games/Nintendo
Best Action/Adventure...
God of War Ragnarök - Sony Santa Monica/SIE
Best Role Playing...
Elden Ring - FromSoftware/Bandai Namco
Best Fighting...
Multiversus - Player First Games/WB Games
Best Family...
Kirby and the Forgotten Land - HAL Laboratory/Nintendo
Best Sim/Strategy...
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft
Best Sports/Racing...
Gran Turismo 7 - Polyphony Digital/SIE
Best Multiplayer...
Splatoon 3 - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Most Anticipated...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Best Adaptation...
Arcane: League of Legends - Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix
Innovation in Accessibility...
God of War Ragnarök - Sony Santa Monica/SIE
Best ESports Game...
Valorant - Riot Games
Best ESports Team...
LOUD - Valorant
Best ESports Coach...
Matheus "bzkA' Tarasconi for LOUD - Valorant
Best ESports Event...
2022 League of Legends World Championship
