The Game Awards 2022 just happened, and the best in gaming was celebrated. With Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarök winning big at the ceremony, the night also saw Bayonetta 3 and Multiversus take home some huge awards. You can check out the full list of winners below. Random Man Crashes Elden Ring's Game of the Year 2022 Win and Makes Reference to Former US President Bill Clinton (Watch Viral Video).

Game of the Year...

Elden Ring - FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

Best Game Direction...

Elden Ring - FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

Best Narrative...

God of War Ragnarök - Sony Santa Monica/SIE

Best Art Direction...

Elden Ring - FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

Best Audio Design...

God of War Ragnarök - Sony Santa Monica/SIE

Best Performance...

Christopher Judge as Kratos - God of War Ragnarök

Games for Impact...

As Dusk Falls - Interior Night/XBOX Game Studios

Best Ongoing Game...

Final Fantasy XIV - Square Enix

Best Indie...

Stray - Blue Twelve Studios/Annapurna

Best Debut Indie...

Stray - Blue Twelve Studios/Annapurna

Best Community Support...

Final Fantasy XIV - Square Enix

Best VR/AR...

Moss: Book II - Polyarc

Best Action...

Bayonetta 3 - Platinum Games/Nintendo

Best Action/Adventure...

God of War Ragnarök - Sony Santa Monica/SIE

Best Role Playing...

Elden Ring - FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

Best Fighting...

Multiversus - Player First Games/WB Games

Best Family...

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - HAL Laboratory/Nintendo

Best Sim/Strategy...

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft

Best Sports/Racing...

Gran Turismo 7 - Polyphony Digital/SIE

Best Multiplayer...

Splatoon 3 - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Most Anticipated...

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Best Adaptation...

Arcane: League of Legends - Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix

Innovation in Accessibility...

God of War Ragnarök - Sony Santa Monica/SIE

Best ESports Game...

Valorant - Riot Games

Best ESports Team...

LOUD - Valorant

Best ESports Coach...

Matheus "bzkA' Tarasconi for LOUD - Valorant

Best ESports Event...

2022 League of Legends World Championship

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)