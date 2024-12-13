Elden Ring NightReign release date has been announced by FromSoftware game developer at Game Awards. The Elden Ring's next co-op action-adventure survival game will be launched in 2025. Elden Ring announced, "As Night Falls, We Rise. #ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Digital in 2025. It also shared a video of Elden Ring Night Reign, which included both cinematic and gameplay elements, giving a hint of what to expect from the upcoming game. Game of Thrones: Kingsroad Video Game Coming in 2025, Check First Look Ahead of Launch (Watch World Premier Trailer).

Elden Ring NightReign Release Confirmed at Game Awards for 2025, Watch Trailer Here

As Night Falls, We Rise.#ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Digital in 2025. pic.twitter.com/8GaRAFQ5Rk — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) December 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)