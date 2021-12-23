The UK on Thursday crossed another COVID-19 record as its daily coronavirus infections with 119,789 new cases, higest mark for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic began, overtaking the previous daily high of last week, driven by the rapidly transmissible Omicron variant.

UK reports 119,789 cases in another record rise https://t.co/lFoGbtlbzD — The Independent (@Independent) December 23, 2021

According to the UK Health Security Agency report published on twitter said, 119,789 new cases and 147 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported across the country. A total of 51, 617, O91 people have now received the first dose of a vaccine. While, 47,210,053 people have now received the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and about 31,684,926 boster doses received by the people.

The #COVID19 Dashboard has been updated: https://t.co/XhspoyTG79 On 23 December, 119,789 new cases and 147 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported across the UK. Our data includes the number of people receiving a first, second and booster dose of the #vaccine: pic.twitter.com/2dFR8InTew — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) December 23, 2021

