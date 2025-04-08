In a chilling discovery, the dismembered body of UK scientist Alessandro Coatti was found in a suitcase dumped in a stream in Santa Marta, Colombia, while he was vacationing. The 42-year-old, a senior policy officer at the Royal Society of Biology, had been brutally murdered, with only his head, hands, and feet located so far. Authorities are still searching for the rest of his remains. Coatti, a molecular biologist and former UCL researcher, had been known for his work on science ethics and genetic technology. Colombian authorities have launched a probe into the murder and are offering a £10,000 reward for any leads. Despite the ongoing investigation, no arrests have been made, and the motives remain unclear. US Shocker: Columbia Transgender Migrant Allegedly Stalks, Rapes Teenager Boy in New York City Bathroom; Arrested.

UK Scientist Dismembered in Colombia

