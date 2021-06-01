Eli Lilly gets DCGI emergency-use approval for antibody drugs to treat COVID-19

Eli Lilly gets Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) emergency use approval for its monoclonal antibodies bamlanivimab 700 mg and etesevimab 1400 mg, in India for the treatment of COVID patients with moderate symptoms: Luca Visini, Managing Director, India Subcontinent, Lilly pic.twitter.com/arNU4eZhAc — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

