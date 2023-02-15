The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 exams will begin today, February 15 from 10:30 am onwards. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams begin from today and will end on April 5 this year, as per the official release from CBSE. "There are about 38,83,710 students who would be appearing in these examinations from more than 7,250 centres across the country and 26 countries abroad," said CBSE. Board Examinations 2023: CBSE Prohibits Use of ChatGPT in Class 10, 12 Board Exams.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Exam Begins

Central Board of Secondary Education (@cbseindia29) board exams to commence at 10:30 AM today. The board exams for class 10 and 12 scheduled between 15th February and 5th April this year. #CBSEBoardExam2023 pic.twitter.com/W9wBbZ9TZG — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 15, 2023

