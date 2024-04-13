The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the CUET PG results today, April 13, 2024. Candidates who took the CUET PG 2024 test can view and get their scorecard on the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. NTA has released the list of CUET PG 2024 subject-wise toppers, which includes toppers for each subject, application number, subject code and their scores. CUET PG Result 2024: Final Answer Key Out at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, Common University Entrance Test Exam Results To Be Declared Soon; Know Steps To Check Scores.

CUET PG Result 2024

CUET PG Result 2024: Final Answer Key Out at https://t.co/xFBpR8tFX7, Common University Entrance Test Exam Results To Be Declared Soon; Know Steps To Check Scoreshttps://t.co/FCGlnuHzvg#CUETPGResult2024 #CommonUniversityEntranceTest #CUETPGExam #UGC #CUETPGExamResults — LatestLY (@latestly) April 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)