The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE class 10th results tomorrow, July 17. The class 10 results will be declared at 5 pm on Sunday. The students can check and download their results by visiting the official website at cisce.org.

Check:

ICSE Class 10th result to be declared tomorrow at 5 pm pic.twitter.com/mjE0fUP8MR — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)