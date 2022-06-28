Telangana Intermediate results 2022 have been declared today at 11 AM. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the 1st, and 2nd-year intermediate results of class 12 today, June 28. Candidates can check the Telangana Board 12th result 2022 at the official website through their given hall ticket number at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

