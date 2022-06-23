The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) to announce the TS 1st and 2nd Year inter results 2022 date soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website i.e tsbie.cgg.gov.in for the Telangana Intermediate Results 2022.

#TSInterResults 2022 date is expected to be announced anytime soon. — Abdulkadir/ अब्दुलकादिर (@KadirBhaiLY) June 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)