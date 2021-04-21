In view of COVID-19, UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) exam has been postponed till further notice. Revised dates to be announced later or at least 15 days prior to the exam: National Testing Agency.

UGC NET exam was scheduled to be held between May 2-May 17.

In view of COVID-19, UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) exam has been postponed till further notice. Revised dates to be announced later or at least 15 days prior to the exam: National Testing Agency UGC NET exam was scheduled to be held between May 2-May 17 pic.twitter.com/81QSeT1gvC — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)