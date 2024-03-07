The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released an important notice regarding cancelling the UPPSC PCS 2024 prelims exam. According to the notice, the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (PCS) Exam 2024 has been postponed due to unknown reasons and is expected to be conducted in July 2024. Uttar Pradesh Paper Leak: Yogi Aditynath Government Sacks UP Police Recruitment Board Chairperson Renuka Mishra Over Question Paper Leak.

UPPCS Prelims Exam 2024 Postponed

UPPCS Prelims Exam Postponed. Expected exam date is in July.#UPPCS #UPPSC pic.twitter.com/A21KsNrjQW — Upsc Civil Services Exam (@UpscforAll) March 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)