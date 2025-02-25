Mahashivratri 2025 will bring a spiritual pause across India, but it will also affect banking operations on Wednesday, February 26. Many states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Mizoram, will see their bank branches closed for the day in observance of the festival. However, banking hours may vary in different regions, so it's best to confirm locally. Mahashivratri 2025 Celebrations: From Varanasi to Karnataka, Famous Places Across India To Visit and Witness the Grand Maha Shivaratri Festival.

Bank Holiday on February 26:

