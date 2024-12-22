On Sunday, December 22, 2024, the Kerala State Lotteries will announce the much-awaited Akshaya AK-682 lottery result at 3 PM. The lucky draw will be held live, with players eagerly waiting to know if they hold the winning ticket. The event will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram and is expected to attract numerous viewers. The Akshaya AK-682 lottery promises substantial cash prizes for its winners, adding to the excitement. Once the draw is concluded, the Kerala Lottery Result Chart will be updated with the winning numbers and names. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-685 Lottery Result of 21.12.2024, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Kerala Lottery Result Chart

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)