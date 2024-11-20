The Kerala State Lotteries will announce the results of the Fifty-Fifty FF-118 weekly lottery today, November 20, at 3 PM. Participants who bought tickets can tune in for live streaming to discover the names of the lucky draw winners. Besides the Fifty-Fifty FF-118 lottery, the Kerala State Lotteries also hosts a variety of lottery games, including Akshaya, Sthree-Sakthi, Fifty Fifty, and Karunya Plus. Today's draw promises to be exciting as lottery players eagerly await the announcement of the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2024 of the Fifty-Fifty FF-118 weekly lottery. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree-Sakthi SS-442 Lottery Result of 19.11.2024, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

