The Kerala State Lottery will announce the Karunya-Plus KN-558 lottery sambad weekly result of January 30 today at 3 pm. The Kerala lottery result 2025 for the Karunya Plus KN 5578 Lottery Result number Lottery Result draw on January 30 2025, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People who bought lottery tickets for the Karunya-Plus KN-558 weekly lottery can check the names of the lucky draw-winning candidates here.

Nagaland Lottery Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)