The Kerala State Lottery will announce the Sthree Sakthi SS-484 lottery sambad weekly result of September 9, today at 3 pm. The Kerala lottery result 2025 for the Sthree Sakthi SS-484 Lottery Result number Lottery Result draw on September 09, 2025, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People who bought lottery tickets for the Sthree Sakthi SS-484 weekly lottery can check the names of the lucky draw-winning candidates here. Scroll below to watch the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025.

Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025

