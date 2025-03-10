The Kerala State Win-Win W-812 Lottery results will be revealed today, March 10, 2025, at 3 PM, with live streaming starting simultaneously. The official announcement is scheduled for 4 PM. Stay updated to check the list of winners and confirm results online at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. For previous results and detailed lottery charts, refer to the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025.

Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)