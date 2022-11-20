The results of Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery Result 2022 will be declared today i.e Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 2 PM. Stay with us to watch live streaming and know the names of the lucky draw winners. First Prize is 10 Crore. While the second winner will get Rs 50 lakh the third winner get Rs 5 lakh and 1 lakh to the fourth winner. Kerala Bumper Lottery Result 2022: Know Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery Result Date, Prize Money, and Other Details

Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery Result 2022 Live Streaming

