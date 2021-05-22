Lana Del ray released three new songs from her upcoming 8th studio album titled "Blue Bannisters." The albums first title track“Blue Banisters” and “Text Book” are both co-written by Del Rey and Gabriel Edward Simon.

The third song from the album “Wildflower Wildfire,” is co-written and produced by Kanye West collaborator Mike Dean.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)