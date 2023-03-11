The Central Railway will carry out a mega block on central lines for maintenance and repair works. Similarly, a five-hour mega block will also be in place on Harbour lines. The Western Railway (WR) authorities will carry out a last round of mega block in which scheduled trains will be cancelled due to the dismantling of Gokhale Bridge girders in Andheri on Saturday night. Commuters are advised to travel their plans accordingly. Mumbai Local Train's Wheel Catches Fire Near Asangaon Railway Station, Passengers Jump To Safety (Watch Video).

Mega Block on Sunday, March 12, 2023:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)