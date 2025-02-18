The Nagaland State Lotteries will announce the results of the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery on February 18 at 1 PM. Those who purchased tickets can watch the live streaming to check the winner's names. The announcement will be made from Kohima, Nagaland, where a variety of lotteries like Dear Godavari, Dear Finch, Dear Toucan, and others are hosted. The first prize for the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery winner is INR one crore.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live

