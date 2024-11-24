The Nagaland State Lottery sambad of Dear Yamuna Sunday weekly lottery will be declared today, November 24, at 1 PM. Those who bought lottery tickets of Nagaland State Lotteries of Dear Yamuna Sunday weekly lottery can witness the live streaming and know the winners' names here. It must be noted that the first prize for the winner of today's Nagaland State Lottery is INR 1 crore. Catch the live draw of the Nagaland state lottery sambad of Dear Yamuna Sunday here. Lotteries such as the Nagaland State Lottery are legal and regulated by the state government. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 24, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Dear Yamuna Sunday Lottery Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)