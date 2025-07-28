Lottery players awaiting the results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Finch Monday weekly lottery of today, July 28, have come to the right place. Participants who purchased the Dear Finch Monday weekly lottery tickets can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. The first prize winner of the Dear Finch Monday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Nagaland State Lotteries players can watch the live streaming below as the Dear Finch Monday weekly lottery results of today's lucky draw will be announced soon. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Dear Finch Monday Lottery Result

