The Nagaland State Lotteries will announce the results of the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery of today, April 8, from 1 PM onward. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to learn about the names of the lucky draw winners. The winner of Nagaland's Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. In addition to the Dear Godavari lottery, Nagaland hosts a variety of lotteries, including Dear Goose, Dear Indus, Dear Pelican, Dear Dwarka, Dear Seagull and Dear Meghna, among others. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 08 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming:

