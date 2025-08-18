If you're participating in the Nagaland State Lotteries and wondering where to check the Dear Finch Monday weekly lottery for today, August 18, then you have come to the right place. The results of the Dear Finch Monday weekly lottery will be declared soon. Nagaland lottery players can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names of Monday's lucky draw of the Dear Finch lottery are announced. The first prize winner of the Dear Finch Monday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. Besides the Dear Finch lottery, Nagaland also hosts lotteries such as Dear Pelican, Dear Indus, Dear Goose, Dear Dwarka, Dear Toucan, etc. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Blitzen Monday Lottery Result of August 18 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Dear Finch Monday Lottery Result

