The Nagaland State Lotteries will announce the Dear Finch Monday weekly lottery results of today, May 19, soon. Lottery players who bought lottery tickets of the Dear Finch Monday weekly lottery tickets can watch the live streaming here as the names of the winners are announced. It is worth noting that the winner of Nagaland's Dear Finch Monday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. An offline paper lottery, Dear lottery is run by the government of Nagaland State Lotteries. In addition to Dear Finch, Nagaland State Lotteries also host a variety of lotteries such as Dear Toucan, Dear Yamuna, Dear Godavari, Dear Seagull, etc. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Dwarka Monday Lottery Result of May 19 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming

