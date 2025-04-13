The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Toucan Sunday weekly lottery of today, April 13, will be announced from 8 PM onwards. Announced from Kohima in Nagaland, the 1st prize for the winner of the Dear Toucan Sunday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Those who bought Nagaland State Lottery tickets for the Dear Toucan Sunday weekly lottery can watch the live telecast as the winners' names are announced. Nagaland State Lottery is an offline paper lottery whose tickets are sold in states where sale of lottery is permitted. It must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Nagaland, where the Dear Toucan Sunday lottery is being played today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 13, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live

