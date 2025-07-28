Wondering where to check the results of the Sikkim State Lotteries of the Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery of today, July 28? If yes, then you have come to the right place. The Sikkim State Lotteries of the Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery of today will be announced shortly. Lottery participants who bought tickets for today's Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery can watch the results here as the winners' names are announced. It must be noted that the first prize winner of the Dear Blitzen Monday lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Stay tuned to watch Sikkim State Lotteries results and know the winners' names of Monday's lucky draw. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Dear Blitzen Monday Lottery Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)