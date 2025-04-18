The results for the Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Draw will be announced today, April 18, at 6 PM. Lottery draws are legally permitted in 13 Indian states, including Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Those who have purchased tickets for the Sikkim Dear Dasher Friday lottery can check the live results here as the names of the lucky winners are revealed. Sikkim State Lottery Result Chart

