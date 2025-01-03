The Sikkim State Lotteries will announce the Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery result of today, January 3, at 8 PM. Lottery players who purchased lottery tickets for the Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery can tune in to watch the live streaming of Sikkim State Lotteries as winners' names are announced. It must be noted that the first prize for the winner of the Sikkim State Lottery of Dear Dasher Friday is INR one crore. Lotteries such as Dear Dasher Friday, Dear Dancer Thursday, Dear Cupid, Dear Comet, etc, are very popular in Sikkim. While lotteries are legal in 13 states, including Sikkim, betting and gambling are prohibited. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 3, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Weekly Lottery Result Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)