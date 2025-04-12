The Sikkim State Lottery results of the Dear Donner Saturday weekly lottery of today, April 12, will be declared from 6 PM onwards. Those who bought lottery tickets for the Dear Donner Saturday weekly lottery can watch the Sikkim State Lottery results here as the winners' names are announced. Notably, the first prize winner of the Dear Donner Saturday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Sikkim, where the Dear Donner Saturday lottery is being played today. In addition to the Dear Donner lottery, Sikkim State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries, including Dear Blitzen, Dear Vixen, Dear Dancer and Dear Cupid, among others. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 12, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lottery Live Streaming Here

