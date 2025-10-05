The results of the Sikkim State Lotteries of the Dear Empire Sunday weekly lottery of today, October 5, will be announced soon. Sikkim lottery participants can check the Dear Empire Sunday weekly lottery results and winning numbers of today here. Lottery players can also watch the live streaming of the Dear Empire Sunday weekly lottery below, as the winners' names will be declared shortly. The Dear Empire Sunday weekly lottery of today will be announced from Gangtok in Sikkim. Stay tuned to learn about the results and winning numbers of Sunday's lucky draw. It is worth noting that the 1st prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Empire Sunday lottery is INR 50 lakh. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 5, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Empire Sunday Weekly Lottery Here

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)