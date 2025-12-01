The results of the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery results of today, December 1, will be declared by the Sikkim State Lotteries shortly. If you're taking part in the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery and wondering where to check its results, then we have got you covered. The Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery results will be announced soon from Gangtok in Sikkim. Lottery players who have bought tickets for the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery of today can check the results and winning numbers here. They can also watch the live streaming of the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery below, as the winners' names of the Sikkim lottery will be declared soon. The 1st prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Monday's lucky draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, December 01, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Lottery Here

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

