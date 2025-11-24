If you're wondering where and how to check Sikkim State Lotteries results of the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery of today, November 24, then you have come to the right place. The Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery results will be announced soon. The Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery results will be declared from Gangtok in Sikkim. Sikkim lottery players who purchased tickets for the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery of today can check the results and winning numbers here. They can also watch the live streaming of the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery below, as the winners' names will be announced soon. The 1st prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 24, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Lottery Here

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)