The West Bengal government on Wednesday issued guidelines for celebrations of upcoming Durga Puja in the state amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to the directives, the Durga Puja pandals should be kept open from all the sides. It also stated that the state immersion carnival will not be held this year.

Check Guidelines Issued By West Bengal Govt For Durga Puja 2021 Here:

