Punjab DGP VK Bhawra on Sunday said Lawrence Bishnoi's gang is involved in the murder of popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala. The DGP said the popular singer had two Punjab Police Commandoes for protection, but he refused to take them along.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder. Lucky, member of the gang has taken responsibility from Canada. He had 4 commandos from Punjab Police out of which 2 was taken back but he was having two commandos which Moose Wala didn't take along with him today: DGP Punjab pic.twitter.com/aieqEwnQ0N — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022

