Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday said that 10 cases of the H3N2 virus have been reported in Haryana so far. "Precaution is needed, there is no need to panic. This is like H1N1, even milder. We are making all preparation," Anil Vij added. So far, Karnataka and Haryana have confirmed one death each from the H3N2 virus. The Union Ministry of Health has said that the cases arising from seasonal influenza including H3N2 are expected to decline from March end. 'Hong Kong Flu' in India: Cases of H3N2 Virus Are Expected to Decline From March 2023 End, Says Union Health Ministry.

