On administrating 100 crore COVID-19 Vaccination in India, PM Narendra Modi in his address to the Nation on Friday, said that the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations is not just a number but the beginning of a new chapter. The country achieved 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations milestone on October 21. The Prime Minister said that India has scripted history after achieving the feat.

100 crore vaccinations is not a just a number but the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the country: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/oHG0P2d48m — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

