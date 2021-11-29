As many as 13 school students were tested COVID-19 positive in Karnataka's Channarayapattana on Monday. All students of Morarji Desai Residential School are asymptomatic.

13 students of Morarji Desai Residential School have tested positive for COVID-19 in Channarayapattana of Hassan, Karnataka. All of them are asymptomatic. Primary contacts of these 13 schools have been asked to quarantine themselves: District Surveillance Officer Dr Shivshankar — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

