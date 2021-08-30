Uttarakhand Landslide: 2 People Killed, 5 Buried Under Debris Due to Landslide Near Jumma Village

2 people were killed, 5 buried under debris due to a landslide near Jumma village of Pithoragarh district. District Magistrate ordered to intensify the rescue mission, tweets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pic.twitter.com/AiYeF0HohD — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

