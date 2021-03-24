2020 Nikita Tomar murder case: Faridabad fast track court convicts prime accused Tausif and his friend Rehan. Third accused Azruddin, who had supplied weapon, acquitted. Quantum of sentence to be pronounced on Friday, March 26.

