PM Narendra Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat trains from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal on Tuesday. Vande Bharat trains that have been flagged off today are - Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express and Goa (Madgaon)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express. PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off Two Vande Bharat Trains in Mumbai on February 10. 5 Vande Bharat Express Trains Launched by PM Modi Video #WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | PM Narendra Modi flags off five Vande Bharat trains from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal. Vande Bharat trains that have been flagged off today are-Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Jabalpur Vande… pic.twitter.com/N4a72zwR0m — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

