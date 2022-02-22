The Election Commission on India on Tuesday lifted restrictions on campaigning of political parties, candidates allowed to hold meetings and road shows with 50 per cent capacity of space subjected to SDMA regulations. The EC after taking a review of the COVID-19 situation in the country has announced the further relaxations in the Coronavirus guidelines.

50% cap on meetings, rallies, roadshows of political parties, candidates has been relaxed now. Commission now allows roadshows subject to SDMA regulations & with prior permission of dist authorities. Other existing provisions related to electioneering shall continue to operate: EC pic.twitter.com/CNUUuF0qEF — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

