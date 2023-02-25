The Karnataka Government Employees Union on Saturday announced an indefinite strike starting from March 1 if their demand for implementing the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission is not fulfilled. The employees' union claims that the state government has been delaying the implementation of the commission's recommendations for over a period of five years which is causing financial losses to thousands of employees. The union has appealed to the government to resolve the issue at the earliest, failing which they will be forced to take the extreme step of an indefinite strike, which could severely impact the state's functioning. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Centre To Announce 3% DA Hike After Release of AICPI Index on February 28? Here's How Much Raise Is Expected.

Karnataka Government Employees Announce Indefinite Strike From March 1

Karnataka Government Employees Union has announced an indefinite strike in the state from March 1 if their demand to implement the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission is not met. — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2023

