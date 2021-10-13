A woman Army officer, who was undergoing training in Pune died by suicide on Thursday morning. 43-year-old Lt Colonel was from Uttarakhand and was posted in Jaipur. Further police investigation underway at a crime scene.

A 43-year-old woman Lt Colonel died by suicide at Pune earlier today. The woman hails from Uttarakhand and was posted in Jaipur. She had come to Pune for a military training purpose for 3 months: Pune City Police. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021

She was married to a Colonel rank officer & their divorce matter was pending. Suicide letter not recovered but an old letter of her father who is also rtd Army officer is recovered. Prima facie it seems it happened due to a family dispute but we're investigating: Pune City Police — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021

